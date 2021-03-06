Saturday, March 6, 2021
CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ] Revenue clocked in at $108.00 million, down -26.96% YTD: What’s Next?

By Edison Baldwin

CarLotz Inc. [NASDAQ: LOTZ] loss -13.62% or -1.29 points to close at $8.18 with a heavy trading volume of 6744429 shares. The company report on February 24, 2021 that CarLotz, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast.

Company to Hold Conference Call on March 15, 2021.

CarLotz, Inc. (“CarLotz” or the “Company”), a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 results after the U.S. stock market closes on March 15, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the business update at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) that day.

It opened the trading session at $9.21, the shares rose to $9.48 and dropped to $7.77, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LOTZ points out that the company has recorded -19.26% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.47M shares, LOTZ reached to a volume of 6744429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ]:

William Blair have made an estimate for CarLotz Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarLotz Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOTZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for LOTZ stock

CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.42. With this latest performance, LOTZ shares dropped by -20.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOTZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.59 for CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.51, while it was recorded at 9.30 for the last single week of trading, and 10.28 for the last 200 days.

CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

CarLotz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ]

There are presently around $168 million, or 19.10% of LOTZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOTZ stocks are: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,660,904, which is approximately -11.201% of the company’s market cap and around 33.40% of the total institutional ownership; PARK PRESIDIO CAPITAL LLC, holding 2,200,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.0 million in LOTZ stocks shares; and WOODSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $16.36 million in LOTZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

42 institutional holders increased their position in CarLotz Inc. [NASDAQ:LOTZ] by around 10,236,241 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 17,195,141 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 6,883,270 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,548,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOTZ stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,337,117 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 12,596,394 shares during the same period.

