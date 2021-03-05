ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] moved down -19.34: Why It’s Important

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: CNET] slipped around -0.59 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.46 at the close of the session, down -19.34%. The company report on February 19, 2021 that ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. Announces the Closing of $18.7 Million Registered Direct Offering.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) (“ZW Data” or the “Company”), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing and data analytics and other value-added services company, announced the closing on February 18, 2021 of its previously announced registered direct offering of 5,212,000 shares of common stock at a per share price of $3.59 and the concurrent private placement to the same investors of warrants to purchase up to 2,606,000 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $3.59 per share. The warrants have a term of three and one-half years and were issued pursuant to an exemption from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The aggregate offering proceeds to the Company were approximately $18.7 million, before deducting fees to the placement agent and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The net proceeds from this offering will be used for general working capital purposes.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. stock is now 82.22% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CNET Stock saw the intraday high of $3.00 and lowest of $2.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.19, which means current price is +85.66% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.35M shares, CNET reached a trading volume of 2976312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]?

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2011.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNET in the course of the last twelve months was 268.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has CNET stock performed recently?

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.36. With this latest performance, CNET shares gained by 0.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 122.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.95 for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.64, while it was recorded at 2.99 for the last single week of trading, and 1.64 for the last 200 days.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.91 and a Gross Margin at +9.17. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.17.

Return on Total Capital for CNET is now -16.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.11. Additionally, CNET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.03.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.27.ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.90% of CNET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNET stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 74,469, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 22.54% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 10,872 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27000.0 in CNET stocks shares; and SIMPLEX TRADING, LLC, currently with $12000.0 in CNET stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:CNET] by around 90,416 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 85,480 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 80,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,416 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNET stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 90,416 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 77,880 shares during the same period.