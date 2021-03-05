W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] Revenue clocked in at $403.80 million, up 74.65% YTD: What’s Next?

W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE: WTI] price surged by 10.82 percent to reach at $0.37. The company report on March 4, 2021 that W&T Offshore, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/74283.

A sum of 14818146 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.11M shares. W&T Offshore Inc. shares reached a high of $4.04 and dropped to a low of $3.44 until finishing in the latest session at $3.79.

The one-year WTI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.32. The average equity rating for WTI stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTI shares is $3.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for W&T Offshore Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for W&T Offshore Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $2, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on WTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W&T Offshore Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for WTI in the course of the last twelve months was 3.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

WTI Stock Performance Analysis:

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.16. With this latest performance, WTI shares gained by 52.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.19 for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.67, while it was recorded at 3.40 for the last single week of trading, and 2.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into W&T Offshore Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.16 and a Gross Margin at +32.46. W&T Offshore Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.59.

Return on Total Capital for WTI is now 30.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.57. Additionally, WTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 152.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] managed to generate an average of $249,880 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.W&T Offshore Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

WTI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, W&T Offshore Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTI.

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $147 million, or 32.50% of WTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,836,623, which is approximately -6.392% of the company’s market cap and around 34.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,726,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.59 million in WTI stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $12.74 million in WTI stock with ownership of nearly -5.584% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in W&T Offshore Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE:WTI] by around 3,290,579 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 9,758,298 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 29,812,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,861,259 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTI stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,254,114 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,430,110 shares during the same period.