Wolfe Research lifts Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Shift4 Payments Inc. [NYSE: FOUR] traded at a high on 03/04/21, posting a 9.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $77.64. The company report on March 4, 2021 that Shift4 Payments Announces Acquisition of VenueNext to Power Sports Stadiums, Entertainment Venues and Theme Parks.

VenueNext enhances Shift4’s presence and capabilities in a number of large and growing verticals, while expanding the company into entirely new markets.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR), a leading provider of integrated payment processing solutions, announced the acquisition of VenueNext, a leader in next-generation mobile commerce, point-of-sale, and loyalty solutions for venues. This acquisition enhances Shift4’s presence and capabilities in a number of large and growing verticals such as stadiums and arenas, while significantly expanding the company’s total addressable market with entry into entertainment, universities, theme parks, airports, and other verticals.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2290972 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Shift4 Payments Inc. stands at 7.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.12%.

The market cap for FOUR stock reached $6.08 billion, with 80.42 million shares outstanding and 29.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 844.98K shares, FOUR reached a trading volume of 2290972 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOUR shares is $70.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Shift4 Payments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Shift4 Payments Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $81, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on FOUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shift4 Payments Inc. is set at 5.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.20.

How has FOUR stock performed recently?

Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.71. With this latest performance, FOUR shares gained by 8.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.18% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.26 for Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.17, while it was recorded at 75.62 for the last single week of trading.

Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.80 and a Gross Margin at +18.98. Shift4 Payments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.94.

Return on Total Capital for FOUR is now 2.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -117.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4,541.84. Additionally, FOUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.99.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Shift4 Payments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Insider trade positions for Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR]

There are presently around $2,761 million, or 89.88% of FOUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOUR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,158,871, which is approximately 38.056% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, holding 2,941,321 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $208.83 million in FOUR stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $132.61 million in FOUR stock with ownership of nearly 44.984% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shift4 Payments Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Shift4 Payments Inc. [NYSE:FOUR] by around 16,751,273 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 4,567,596 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 17,566,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,885,450 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOUR stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,183,648 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,905,059 shares during the same period.