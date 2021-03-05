why Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $79.47

Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FANG] jumped around 6.82 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $81.26 at the close of the session, up 9.16%. The company report on March 5, 2021 that Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Conditional Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Its 5.375% Senior Notes due 2025 and QEP Resources, Inc.’s 5.375% Senior Notes due 2022, 5.250% Senior Notes due 2023 and 5.625% Senior Notes due 2026.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) (“Diamondback” or the “Company”) announced that, in connection with the pending all-stock acquisition of QEP Resources, Inc. (“QEP”), it has commenced (i) a cash tender offer (the “Diamondback Tender Offer”) to purchase any and all of Diamondback’s outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) and (ii) cash tender offers (the “QEP Tender Offers” and, together with the Diamondback Tender Offer, the “Tender Offers”) to purchase any and all of QEP’s outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”), 5.250% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”) and 5.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes” and, together with the 2022 Notes and the 2023 Notes, the “QEP Notes” and, the QEP Notes together with the 2025 Notes, the “Notes”) from holders of each series of the Notes. In connection with the Tender Offers, Diamondback is also soliciting consents from holders of each series of the Notes (collectively, the “Consent Solicitations”) to effect certain amendments to the indentures governing each series of the Notes (collectively, the “Indentures”). The terms and conditions of the Diamondback Tender Offer and related Consent Solicitation are described in the Offer to Purchase for Cash and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated March 4, 2021 (the “Diamondback Offer to Purchase”). The terms and conditions of the QEP Tender Offers and Consent Solicitation are described in the Offer to Purchase for Cash and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated March 4, 2021 (the “QEP Offer to Purchase” and, together with the Diamondback Offer to Purchase, the “Offers to Purchase”).

The following table summarizes the pricing terms of the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations:.

Diamondback Energy Inc. stock is now 67.89% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FANG Stock saw the intraday high of $82.86 and lowest of $75.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 78.03, which means current price is +70.86% above from all time high which was touched on 03/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, FANG reached a trading volume of 5742558 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FANG shares is $79.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FANG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Diamondback Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Diamondback Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $51 to $41, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on FANG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diamondback Energy Inc. is set at 4.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for FANG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for FANG in the course of the last twelve months was 7.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.67. With this latest performance, FANG shares gained by 39.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FANG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.23 for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.31, while it was recorded at 73.93 for the last single week of trading, and 44.36 for the last 200 days.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.37 and a Gross Margin at +22.64. Diamondback Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -160.58.

Return on Total Capital for FANG is now 3.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.43. Additionally, FANG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] managed to generate an average of -$6,170,765 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Diamondback Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Diamondback Energy Inc. posted 1.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FANG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diamondback Energy Inc. go to 49.63%.

Insider trade positions for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]

There are presently around $10,519 million, or 91.90% of FANG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FANG stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 19,337,005, which is approximately 1.785% of the company’s market cap and around 0.94% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,424,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 billion in FANG stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $919.34 million in FANG stock with ownership of nearly -4.02% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diamondback Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 244 institutional holders increased their position in Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FANG] by around 18,273,196 shares. Additionally, 245 investors decreased positions by around 22,392,388 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 100,647,822 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,313,406 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FANG stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,093,439 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,770,685 shares during the same period.