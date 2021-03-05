why Cosan Limited [CZZ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.57

Cosan Limited [NYSE: CZZ] jumped around 1.39 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $19.89 at the close of the session, up 7.51%. The company report on July 3, 2020 that 2019 Sustainability Report And Commitments To Sustainable Development.

COSAN LIMITED (NYSE: CZZ), Cosan S/A (B3: CSAN3) and Cosan Logística S/A (B3: RLOG3) are pleased to announce to all employees, partners, clients, and stakeholders the publication of the 2019 Annual Sustainability Report.

Sustainability has always been integrated into Cosan Group’s core values and forms an important part of our long-term decision-making processes. As our Annual Sustainability Report releases, we want to solidify the Group’s effort towards promoting a sustainable future and its growing importance in a post-pandemic world.

Cosan Limited stock is now 7.92% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CZZ Stock saw the intraday high of $19.90 and lowest of $19.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.25, which means current price is +21.80% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 815.74K shares, CZZ reached a trading volume of 2057663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cosan Limited [CZZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZZ shares is $20.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cosan Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Cosan Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cosan Limited is set at 1.00 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.25.

How has CZZ stock performed recently?

Cosan Limited [CZZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.95. With this latest performance, CZZ shares gained by 9.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.40 for Cosan Limited [CZZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.86, while it was recorded at 18.82 for the last single week of trading, and 17.12 for the last 200 days.

Cosan Limited [CZZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cosan Limited [CZZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.17 and a Gross Margin at +31.10. Cosan Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Total Capital for CZZ is now 9.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cosan Limited [CZZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 622.88. Additionally, CZZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 547.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.77.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.

Earnings analysis for Cosan Limited [CZZ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cosan Limited posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 411.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cosan Limited go to 10.45%.

Insider trade positions for Cosan Limited [CZZ]

There are presently around $1,156 million, or 55.27% of CZZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZZ stocks are: DYNAMO ADMINISTRACAO DE RECURSOS LTDA. with ownership of 9,135,327, which is approximately 22.855% of the company’s market cap and around 16.05% of the total institutional ownership; DYNAMO INTERNACIONAL GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA., holding 8,771,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $174.46 million in CZZ stocks shares; and NUCLEO CAPITAL LTDA., currently with $152.31 million in CZZ stock with ownership of nearly 12.573% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cosan Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Cosan Limited [NYSE:CZZ] by around 14,305,027 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 7,306,725 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 36,484,589 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,096,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZZ stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,432,017 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,536,619 shares during the same period.