Wall Street Analyst Downgrade SandRidge Energy Inc. [SD]. What else is Wall St. saying

SandRidge Energy Inc. [NYSE: SD] slipped around -1.14 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.15 at the close of the session, down -21.55%. The company report on March 4, 2021 that SandRidge Energy, Inc. Reports Financial and Operational Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the “Company” or “SandRidge”) (NYSE:SD) announced financial and operational results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Results and highlights during the full year 2020:.

SandRidge Energy Inc. stock is now 33.87% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SD Stock saw the intraday high of $5.40 and lowest of $3.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.78, which means current price is +31.75% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 482.92K shares, SD reached a trading volume of 2813107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SandRidge Energy Inc. [SD]?

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for SandRidge Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SandRidge Energy Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for SD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for SD in the course of the last twelve months was 5.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has SD stock performed recently?

SandRidge Energy Inc. [SD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.25. With this latest performance, SD shares dropped by -9.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 144.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.48 for SandRidge Energy Inc. [SD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.49, while it was recorded at 4.95 for the last single week of trading, and 2.51 for the last 200 days.

SandRidge Energy Inc. [SD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SandRidge Energy Inc. [SD] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.55 and a Gross Margin at -0.77. SandRidge Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -168.38.

Return on Total Capital for SD is now -5.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SandRidge Energy Inc. [SD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.29. Additionally, SD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SandRidge Energy Inc. [SD] managed to generate an average of -$1,664,093 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.SandRidge Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for SandRidge Energy Inc. [SD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SandRidge Energy Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SandRidge Energy Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for SandRidge Energy Inc. [SD]

There are presently around $71 million, or 48.20% of SD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SD stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 4,818,832, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.27% of the total institutional ownership; CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, holding 3,173,721 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.17 million in SD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.74 million in SD stock with ownership of nearly -23.026% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SandRidge Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in SandRidge Energy Inc. [NYSE:SD] by around 1,252,153 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 3,466,429 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 12,350,654 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,069,236 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SD stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 785,998 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 195,765 shares during the same period.