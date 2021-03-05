Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Delek US Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DK] gained 5.15% on the last trading session, reaching $23.89 price per share at the time. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Delek US Holdings Names Todd O’Malley EVP and Chief Commercial Officer.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) (“Delek US”) announced the appointment of Todd O’Malley to EVP, Chief Commercial Officer effective March 1, 2021.

“We are pleased to welcome Todd to the Delek family” said Uzi Yemin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delek US. “Todd brings a wealth of private equity, trading, capital markets, operations, and management expertise in the energy and renewable sectors to his role at Delek. This aligns our company for future growth with strong proven leadership.”.

Delek US Holdings Inc. represents 73.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.83 billion with the latest information. DK stock price has been found in the range of $22.65 to $24.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, DK reached a trading volume of 1166303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DK shares is $22.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DK stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Delek US Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $18 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Delek US Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $25, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on DK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delek US Holdings Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for DK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.57.

Trading performance analysis for DK stock

Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.13. With this latest performance, DK shares gained by 20.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.43 for Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.26, while it was recorded at 23.59 for the last single week of trading, and 16.53 for the last 200 days.

Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.24 and a Gross Margin at -5.02. Delek US Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.33.

Return on Total Capital for DK is now -15.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 251.36. Additionally, DK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 243.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.18.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Delek US Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Delek US Holdings Inc. posted -1.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -81.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DK.

An analysis of insider ownership at Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK]

There are presently around $1,744 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DK stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 10,539,880, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,797,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $162.39 million in DK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $155.05 million in DK stock with ownership of nearly -7.417% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Delek US Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Delek US Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DK] by around 7,943,562 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 11,612,810 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 53,456,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,012,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DK stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,616,382 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,129,221 shares during the same period.