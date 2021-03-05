Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] Revenue clocked in at $200.60 million, up 7.55% YTD: What’s Next?

Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: WTRH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.27% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.29%. The company report on March 5, 2021 that Waitr Expanding into Cannabis Market.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, announced the Company has agreed to pursue a partnership with Flow Payments to create a compliant marketplace, delivery and payment solution for dispensaries selling cannabis.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The partnership is expected to consist of Waitr’s proprietary delivery technology and assets, in conjunction with Flow Payments’ unique access to specific partnerships and corresponding payment processing solutions. The effect of this combination will be the creation of a specialized platform to facilitate the sale and delivery of cannabis, while abiding by all federal and state directives.

Over the last 12 months, WTRH stock rose by 697.33%. The average equity rating for WTRH stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $319.39 million, with 109.18 million shares outstanding and 97.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, WTRH stock reached a trading volume of 5997144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Waitr Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Waitr Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $1 to $2, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on WTRH stock. On October 23, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for WTRH shares from 5 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waitr Holdings Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for WTRH in the course of the last twelve months was 50.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

WTRH Stock Performance Analysis:

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.29. With this latest performance, WTRH shares dropped by -23.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 697.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.86 for Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.44, while it was recorded at 3.19 for the last single week of trading, and 3.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Waitr Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.70 and a Gross Margin at +13.83. Waitr Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -151.98.

Return on Total Capital for WTRH is now -45.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -163.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -382.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -143.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 553.76. Additionally, WTRH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 538.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] managed to generate an average of -$27,521 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 55.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Waitr Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

WTRH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Waitr Holdings Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waitr Holdings Inc. go to 20.00%.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $157 million, or 48.80% of WTRH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTRH stocks are: LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 10,173,557, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,879,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.58 million in WTRH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $15.31 million in WTRH stock with ownership of nearly 1.589% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Waitr Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:WTRH] by around 9,612,750 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 6,588,351 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 36,232,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,433,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTRH stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,810,856 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 4,838,552 shares during the same period.