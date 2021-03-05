The Home Depot Inc. [HD] Revenue clocked in at $132.11 billion, down -5.53% YTD: What’s Next?

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] plunged by -$6.43 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $256.86 during the day while it closed the day at $250.93. The company report on February 25, 2021 that The Home Depot Foundation Commits up to $500,000 in Response to Recent Winter Storms.

Incremental funds elevate Foundation’s 2021 disaster relief support to more than $4.1 million.

In response to the recent winter storms devastating the nation, The Home Depot Foundation announced that it is committing up to $500,000 to aid with immediate relief efforts and short- and long-term recovery for communities impacted by historic winter storms, Uri and Viola. This incremental commitment is in addition to the Foundation’s annual grants of $3.6 million to disaster relief national nonprofit partners, bringing the current total commitment for 2021 to $4.1 million.

The Home Depot Inc. stock has also loss -1.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HD stock has declined by -9.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.24% and lost -5.53% year-on date.

The market cap for HD stock reached $266.92 billion, with 1.07 billion shares outstanding and 1.07 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, HD reached a trading volume of 7131018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Home Depot Inc. [HD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $305.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for The Home Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $300 to $315. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2020, representing the official price target for The Home Depot Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $315, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Buy rating on HD stock. On October 20, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HD shares from 330 to 350.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Home Depot Inc. is set at 6.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 175.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 23.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

HD stock trade performance evaluation

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.69. With this latest performance, HD shares dropped by -7.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.40 for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 271.55, while it was recorded at 257.71 for the last single week of trading, and 268.86 for the last 200 days.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Home Depot Inc. [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.84 and a Gross Margin at +32.34. The Home Depot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.74.

Return on Total Capital for HD is now 45.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14,061.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Home Depot Inc. [HD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,316.22. Additionally, HD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,248.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 51.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.17.The Home Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Home Depot Inc. [HD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Home Depot Inc. posted 2.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Home Depot Inc. go to 9.61%.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $189,510 million, or 71.50% of HD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,730,498, which is approximately -0.901% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 71,722,993 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.0 billion in HD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.16 billion in HD stock with ownership of nearly -5.729% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Home Depot Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,574 institutional holders increased their position in The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE:HD] by around 25,537,252 shares. Additionally, 1,135 investors decreased positions by around 25,152,163 shares, while 262 investors held positions by with 704,539,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 755,229,094 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HD stock had 311 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,919,837 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 742,919 shares during the same period.