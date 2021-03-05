The Dixie Group Inc. [DXYN] Stock trading around $3.24 per share: What’s Next?

The Dixie Group Inc. [NASDAQ: DXYN] traded at a low on 03/04/21, posting a -40.66 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.24. The company report on March 4, 2021 that The Dixie Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/74840.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1960011 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Dixie Group Inc. stands at 23.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.08%.

The market cap for DXYN stock reached $49.90 million, with 15.33 million shares outstanding and 13.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 171.90K shares, DXYN reached a trading volume of 1960011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Dixie Group Inc. [DXYN]?

Stifel Nicolaus have made an estimate for The Dixie Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2007.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Dixie Group Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXYN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXYN in the course of the last twelve months was 2.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has DXYN stock performed recently?

The Dixie Group Inc. [DXYN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -39.10. With this latest performance, DXYN shares dropped by -16.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 244.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 217.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.41 for The Dixie Group Inc. [DXYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.85, while it was recorded at 5.04 for the last single week of trading, and 1.83 for the last 200 days.

The Dixie Group Inc. [DXYN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Dixie Group Inc. [DXYN] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.62 and a Gross Margin at +23.01. The Dixie Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.04.

Return on Total Capital for DXYN is now 1.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Dixie Group Inc. [DXYN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 155.23. Additionally, DXYN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Dixie Group Inc. [DXYN] managed to generate an average of $9,929 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.44.The Dixie Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for The Dixie Group Inc. [DXYN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Dixie Group Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -137.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXYN.

Insider trade positions for The Dixie Group Inc. [DXYN]

There are presently around $19 million, or 39.50% of DXYN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DXYN stocks are: GENDELL JEFFREY L with ownership of 1,437,547, which is approximately 9.136% of the company’s market cap and around 11.66% of the total institutional ownership; HODGES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC., holding 1,365,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.43 million in DXYN stocks shares; and KOPION ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.95 million in DXYN stock with ownership of nearly -1.885% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Dixie Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in The Dixie Group Inc. [NASDAQ:DXYN] by around 1,079,265 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 241,623 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 4,574,774 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,895,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DXYN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 427,198 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 1,286 shares during the same period.