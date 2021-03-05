Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] gain 7.86% so far this year. What now?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE: SHO] price plunged by -3.02 percent to reach at -$0.38. The company report on March 4, 2021 that Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Chief Operating Officer Transition.

Marc Hoffman, Chief Operating Officer, to Retire.

Chris Ostapovicz to Join Sunstone as Successor.

A sum of 8549110 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.91M shares. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares reached a high of $12.64 and dropped to a low of $11.92 until finishing in the latest session at $12.22.

The one-year SHO stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.83. The average equity rating for SHO stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHO shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $10 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Compass Point analysts kept a Neutral rating on SHO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76.

SHO Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.83. With this latest performance, SHO shares gained by 12.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.94 for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.51, while it was recorded at 12.68 for the last single week of trading, and 9.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] shares currently have an operating margin of -92.79 and a Gross Margin at -53.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -151.08.

Return on Total Capital for SHO is now -7.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.82. Additionally, SHO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] managed to generate an average of -$10,118,950 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

SHO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. posted -0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2,400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. go to 19.90%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,723 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,983,878, which is approximately 2.172% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,311,924 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $272.65 million in SHO stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $146.83 million in SHO stock with ownership of nearly -1.178% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE:SHO] by around 38,165,317 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 31,572,794 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 153,134,043 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,872,154 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHO stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,091,139 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 17,667,470 shares during the same period.