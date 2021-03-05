Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] is 32.81% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Soligenix Inc. [NASDAQ: SNGX] price surged by 5.59 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on March 4, 2021 that Soligenix Announces Positive Progress in the Pre-clinical Development of its COVID-19 Vaccine.

– Broad and potent immune responses demonstrated with full length Spike protein antigen.

– Large animal studies and COVID variant testing planned.

A sum of 29150882 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.06M shares. Soligenix Inc. shares reached a high of $1.89 and dropped to a low of $1.5306 until finishing in the latest session at $1.70.

Guru’s Opinion on Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]:

Dawson James have made an estimate for Soligenix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $5.50 to $2.70. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2018, representing the official price target for Soligenix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $5, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on SNGX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Soligenix Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

SNGX Stock Performance Analysis:

Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.19. With this latest performance, SNGX shares gained by 8.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.51 for Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6335, while it was recorded at 1.6460 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9126 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Soligenix Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -344.82 and a Gross Margin at -10.94. Soligenix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -290.94.

Return on Total Capital for SNGX is now -281.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -241.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -241.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.73. Additionally, SNGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] managed to generate an average of -$584,724 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Soligenix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

SNGX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Soligenix Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Soligenix Inc. go to 1.00%.

Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 12.40% of SNGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 909,156, which is approximately 4.359% of the company’s market cap and around 3.85% of the total institutional ownership; KNOLL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 787,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 million in SNGX stocks shares; and FIRST WILSHIRE SECURITIES MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.56 million in SNGX stock with ownership of nearly 40% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Soligenix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Soligenix Inc. [NASDAQ:SNGX] by around 438,537 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 240,689 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 2,334,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,013,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNGX stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 275,741 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 221,841 shares during the same period.