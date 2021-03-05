Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] is -12.21% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] loss -8.71% or -23.57 points to close at $247.03 with a heavy trading volume of 5761002 shares. The company report on March 4, 2021 that Snowflake Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2021.

Product revenue of $178.3 million in the fourth quarter, representing 116% year-over-year growth.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Remaining performance obligations of $1.3 billion, representing 213% year-over-year growth.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.88M shares, SNOW reached to a volume of 5761002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $309.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Snowflake Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 16.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 143.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.74.

Trading performance analysis for SNOW stock

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.68.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.85 for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 292.13, while it was recorded at 261.94 for the last single week of trading.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -135.26 and a Gross Margin at +55.97. Snowflake Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -131.65.

Return on Total Capital for SNOW is now -58.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.93. Additionally, SNOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.86.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]

There are presently around $18,777 million, or 96.59% of SNOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNOW stocks are: ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 9,491,575, which is approximately 2159.899% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC, holding 8,858,010 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.19 billion in SNOW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.6 billion in SNOW stock with ownership of nearly 359.841% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Snowflake Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 344 institutional holders increased their position in Snowflake Inc. [NYSE:SNOW] by around 34,108,759 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 24,324,909 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 17,575,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,009,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNOW stock had 211 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,719,958 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 19,355,264 shares during the same period.