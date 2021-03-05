Severn Bancorp Inc. [SVBI] moved up 27.68: Why It’s Important

Severn Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: SVBI] jumped around 2.32 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.70 at the close of the session, up 27.68%. The company report on March 5, 2021 that ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Severn Bancorp, Inc.

Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVBI) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI). Stockholders will receive $1.59 and 0.6207 shares of Shore Bancshares common stock for each share of Severn Bancorp stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $146 million and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

If you are a stockholder of Severn Bancorp, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/svbi/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Severn Bancorp Inc. stock is now 49.86% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SVBI Stock saw the intraday high of $10.94 and lowest of $10.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.49, which means current price is +50.70% above from all time high which was touched on 03/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.58K shares, SVBI reached a trading volume of 1983923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Severn Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for SVBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.31.

Severn Bancorp Inc. [SVBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.14. With this latest performance, SVBI shares gained by 35.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SVBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.25 for Severn Bancorp Inc. [SVBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.76, while it was recorded at 8.72 for the last single week of trading, and 6.66 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Severn Bancorp Inc. [SVBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.87. Severn Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.49.

Return on Total Capital for SVBI is now 6.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Severn Bancorp Inc. [SVBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.93. Additionally, SVBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.83.

There are presently around $29 million, or 27.00% of SVBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SVBI stocks are: FOURTHSTONE LLC with ownership of 1,098,092, which is approximately 19.813% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; EJF CAPITAL LLC, holding 1,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.38 million in SVBI stocks shares; and GENDELL JEFFREY L, currently with $2.84 million in SVBI stock with ownership of nearly 10.459% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Severn Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Severn Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:SVBI] by around 281,491 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 27,882 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 3,118,485 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,427,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SVBI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,386 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 21,714 shares during the same period.