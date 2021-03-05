Sasol Limited [SSL] gain 51.92% so far this year. What now?

Sasol Limited [NYSE: SSL] gained 7.59% on the last trading session, reaching $13.46 price per share at the time. The company report on March 4, 2021 that Erno Laszlo Debuts Carina Lau as Global Brand Spokesperson.

Sasol Limited represents 619.01 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.45 billion with the latest information. SSL stock price has been found in the range of $12.59 to $13.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 972.54K shares, SSL reached a trading volume of 2045818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sasol Limited [SSL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSL shares is $16.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Sasol Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Sasol Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sasol Limited is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for SSL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for SSL stock

Sasol Limited [SSL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.91. With this latest performance, SSL shares gained by 19.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.51 for Sasol Limited [SSL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.42, while it was recorded at 12.88 for the last single week of trading, and 8.64 for the last 200 days.

Sasol Limited [SSL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sasol Limited [SSL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.60 and a Gross Margin at +24.38. Sasol Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.86.

Return on Total Capital for SSL is now 6.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sasol Limited [SSL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.44. Additionally, SSL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sasol Limited [SSL] managed to generate an average of -$2,938,905 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Sasol Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Sasol Limited [SSL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sasol Limited go to -0.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sasol Limited [SSL]

Positions in Sasol Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Sasol Limited [NYSE:SSL] by around 1,643,195 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 798,186 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 8,705,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,146,512 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSL stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 950,873 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 73,729 shares during the same period.