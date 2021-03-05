Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] Is Currently -9.56 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Romeo Power Inc. [NYSE: RMO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.56% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -18.10%. The company report on February 19, 2021 that Romeo Power Signs Memorandum of Understanding With Ecellix to Improve Cell Technology.

Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo Power”) (NYSE: RMO), an energy technology leader delivering large-scale electrification solutions for complex commercial applications, and Ecellix Inc., developer of eCell™ micro-porous silicon anode battery materials intended to replace graphite in lithium-ion batteries, announced they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to cooperate in the development, validation and launch of next-generation battery technology.

Over the last 12 months, RMO stock rose by 3.89%. The average equity rating for RMO stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.36 billion, with 28.75 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.26M shares, RMO stock reached a trading volume of 10451801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Romeo Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Romeo Power Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 182.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

RMO Stock Performance Analysis:

Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.10. With this latest performance, RMO shares dropped by -44.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.61 for Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.12, while it was recorded at 12.01 for the last single week of trading, and 13.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Romeo Power Inc. Fundamentals:

Romeo Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $122 million, or 9.20% of RMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMO stocks are: LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 2,000,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 25.20% of the total institutional ownership; ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., holding 1,097,075 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.42 million in RMO stocks shares; and ELECTRON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $10.41 million in RMO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

51 institutional holders increased their position in Romeo Power Inc. [NYSE:RMO] by around 9,325,817 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 19,200,979 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 16,818,655 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,708,141 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMO stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,191,277 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 17,149,619 shares during the same period.