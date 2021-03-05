RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] moved down -7.30: Why It’s Important

RLX Technology Inc. [NYSE: RLX] plunged by -$1.31 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $18.93 during the day while it closed the day at $16.63. The company report on March 3, 2021 that RLX Technology Announces Changes to Board and Committee Compositions.

RLX Technology Inc. (“RLX Technology” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RLX), a leading branded e-vapor company in China, announced the appointment of a new independent director to its board of directors (the “Board”), Professor Youmin Xi, effective immediately. Professor Xi will serve as a member of the audit committee, compensation committee and nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Ms. Ying (Kate) Wang, Co-founder, Chairperson of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of RLX Technology, said, “We are pleased to welcome Professor Youmin Xi to RLX Technology and with his extensive background and experience in strategic management and organizational behavior, we believe that he will bring great value to the Company. We look forward to working closely with him and benefiting from his valuable insights and extensive experience.”.

The market cap for RLX stock reached $25.39 billion, with 1.53 billion shares outstanding and 1.42 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.20M shares, RLX reached a trading volume of 8413170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]:

China Renaissance have made an estimate for RLX Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLX Technology Inc. is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 62.74.

RLX stock trade performance evaluation

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.37.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.68 for RLX Technology Inc. [RLX], while it was recorded at 18.18 for the last single week of trading.

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.64 and a Gross Margin at +37.50. RLX Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.08.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 415.24. Additionally, RLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] managed to generate an average of $10,345 per employee.RLX Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.