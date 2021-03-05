Ring Energy Inc. [REI] moved up 15.74: Why It’s Important

Ring Energy Inc. [AMEX: REI] closed the trading session at $2.50 on 03/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.12, while the highest price level was $2.54. The company report on March 1, 2021 that Ring Energy, Inc. Announces Timing of Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) announced that it plans to issue its year-end 2020 earnings release after the close of trading on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The Company has scheduled a conference call on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial and operating results, and 2021 plans and guidance as it implements its new strategic vision.

To participate, interested parties should dial 877-270-2148 at least five minutes before the call is to begin. Please reference the “Ring Energy Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.” International callers may participate by dialing 412-902-6510. This call will also be webcast and available on Ring’s web site at www.ringenergy.com under “Investors” on the “Events” page. An audio replay will also be available on the Company’s web site following the call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 278.85 percent and weekly performance of 2.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 240.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 110.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 296.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.22M shares, REI reached to a volume of 15527695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REI shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Ring Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Ring Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1, while SunTrust analysts kept a Hold rating on REI stock. On August 26, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for REI shares from 5 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ring Energy Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for REI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for REI in the course of the last twelve months was 1.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Ring Energy Inc. [REI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.04. With this latest performance, REI shares gained by 110.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 240.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.18 for Ring Energy Inc. [REI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.42, while it was recorded at 2.26 for the last single week of trading, and 1.04 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ring Energy Inc. [REI] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.82 and a Gross Margin at +41.35. Ring Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.07.

Return on Total Capital for REI is now 9.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ring Energy Inc. [REI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.50. Additionally, REI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ring Energy Inc. [REI] managed to generate an average of $508,561 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Ring Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ring Energy Inc. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ring Energy Inc. go to 37.00%.

There are presently around $35 million, or 21.60% of REI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REI stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 3,300,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 15.00% of the total institutional ownership; ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC, holding 3,091,375 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.73 million in REI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.94 million in REI stock with ownership of nearly -23.822% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ring Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Ring Energy Inc. [AMEX:REI] by around 4,568,890 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 6,967,660 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 4,468,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,004,610 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,703,708 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,944,086 shares during the same period.