Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI] Revenue clocked in at $316.80 million, up 128.89% YTD: What’s Next?

Rimini Street Inc. [NASDAQ: RMNI] gained 16.55% or 1.44 points to close at $10.14 with a heavy trading volume of 3398887 shares. The company report on March 4, 2021 that Kent County Council Switches to Rimini Street Support for its Oracle Applications and Database Software.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, announced that Kent County Council, the largest County Council in England, is switching support for its Oracle E-Business Suite 12.1 application and Oracle Database software to Rimini Street.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005642/en/.

It opened the trading session at $9.20, the shares rose to $10.72 and dropped to $9.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RMNI points out that the company has recorded 129.93% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -356.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 276.88K shares, RMNI reached to a volume of 3398887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMNI shares is $11.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMNI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Rimini Street Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Rimini Street Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on RMNI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rimini Street Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMNI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for RMNI in the course of the last twelve months was 25.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for RMNI stock

Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.38. With this latest performance, RMNI shares gained by 26.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 129.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 136.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMNI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.51 for Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.02, while it was recorded at 8.72 for the last single week of trading, and 4.98 for the last 200 days.

Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.58 and a Gross Margin at +62.60. Rimini Street Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI] managed to generate an average of $13,802 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.71.Rimini Street Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rimini Street Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -220.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RMNI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rimini Street Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI]

There are presently around $357 million, or 54.20% of RMNI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMNI stocks are: ADAMS STREET PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 23,694,465, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VOSS CAPITAL, LLC, holding 3,148,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.39 million in RMNI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $21.47 million in RMNI stock with ownership of nearly 102.092% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rimini Street Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Rimini Street Inc. [NASDAQ:RMNI] by around 5,075,648 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 3,526,701 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 32,429,381 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,031,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMNI stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,796,940 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,110,697 shares during the same period.