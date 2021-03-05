ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] Stock trading around $2.05 per share: What’s Next?

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: RETO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 22.02% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.81%. The company report on March 4, 2021 that ReTo Eco-Solutions Boosts Revenue Momentum with New RMB 10.71 Million Sales Contract.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) (“ReTo” or the “Company”), a provider of technology solutions for the improvement of ecological environments, announced that its wholly owned operating unit Ruitu Mingsheng Environmental Protection Building Materials (Changjiang) Co., Ltd., won a sales contract worth RMB 10.71 million with Sanya Guohong Municipal Engineering Construction Co., Ltd., an influential State-owned enterprise with extensive sales channels and markets.

The two companies plan to expand the use of ReTo Eco-Solutions’ environmentally friendly materials and equipment in construction projects, including ReTo’ patented retaining bricks, which are used in a wide range of applications from construction and beatification projects to protection facilities in natural disasters including landslides and other disasters.

Over the last 12 months, RETO stock rose by 177.78%.

The market cap for the stock reached $52.54 million, with 23.62 million shares outstanding and 10.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, RETO stock reached a trading volume of 98705002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for RETO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46.

RETO Stock Performance Analysis:

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.81. With this latest performance, RETO shares gained by 126.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 239.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 177.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RETO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.67 for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.11, while it was recorded at 1.82 for the last single week of trading, and 0.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.58 and a Gross Margin at +24.91. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.61.

Return on Total Capital for RETO is now -10.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.56. Additionally, RETO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] managed to generate an average of -$86,342 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] Insider Position Details

2 institutional holders increased their position in ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:RETO] by around 171,465 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 162,945 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 77,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 256,498 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RETO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,995 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 162,945 shares during the same period.