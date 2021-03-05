Resonant Inc. [RESN] Revenue clocked in at $3.00 million, up 55.85% YTD: What’s Next?

Resonant Inc. [NASDAQ: RESN] loss -19.02% or -0.97 points to close at $4.13 with a heavy trading volume of 3482611 shares. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Resonant To Participate in the Loop Capital Markets Conference on March 11th & 12th.

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a provider of radio frequency (RF) filter solutions developed on a robust intellectual property platform, designed to connect People and Things, announced that management will participate in the Loop Capital Markets 2nd Annual Consumer, Industrial, and TMT Conference, taking place virtually on March 11th and 12th, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Resonant management will provide a business update and RF filter industry overview, focusing on how Resonant’s XBAR® RF filter technology is facilitating the transition to 5G and next-generation Wi-Fi.

It opened the trading session at $4.93, the shares rose to $5.0685 and dropped to $3.89, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RESN points out that the company has recorded 58.24% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -334.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, RESN reached to a volume of 3482611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Resonant Inc. [RESN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RESN shares is $6.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RESN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Resonant Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $5 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2019, representing the official price target for Resonant Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Resonant Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for RESN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 74.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.47.

Trading performance analysis for RESN stock

Resonant Inc. [RESN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.34. With this latest performance, RESN shares dropped by -36.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 148.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RESN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.19 for Resonant Inc. [RESN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.27, while it was recorded at 5.02 for the last single week of trading, and 3.13 for the last 200 days.

Resonant Inc. [RESN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Resonant Inc. [RESN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4083.54. Resonant Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4071.84.

Return on Total Capital for RESN is now -169.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -172.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -183.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -134.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Resonant Inc. [RESN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.38. Additionally, RESN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Resonant Inc. [RESN] managed to generate an average of -$388,675 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Resonant Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Resonant Inc. [RESN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Resonant Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RESN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Resonant Inc. [RESN]

There are presently around $71 million, or 42.50% of RESN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RESN stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 4,169,213, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,892,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.94 million in RESN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.95 million in RESN stock with ownership of nearly 18.585% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Resonant Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Resonant Inc. [NASDAQ:RESN] by around 2,242,854 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 2,587,017 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 12,316,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,145,931 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RESN stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,312,040 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 310,265 shares during the same period.