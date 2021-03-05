Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] Is Currently 7.95 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Resideo Technologies Inc. [NYSE: REZI] gained 7.95% or 2.08 points to close at $28.25 with a heavy trading volume of 3116122 shares. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Resideo to Participate in Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global provider of home comfort and security solutions, announced that it will participate in the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference, to be conducted virtually.

Resideo’s presentation, beginning at 1:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, will be webcast live. Interested attendees can access the live webcast via the Investor Relations section of Resideo’s website at https://investor.resideo.com.

It opened the trading session at $27.52, the shares rose to $28.45 and dropped to $26.78, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for REZI points out that the company has recorded 99.65% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -659.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, REZI reached to a volume of 3116122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REZI shares is $28.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Resideo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Resideo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on REZI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Resideo Technologies Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for REZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for REZI in the course of the last twelve months was 23.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for REZI stock

Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.42. With this latest performance, REZI shares gained by 10.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 99.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 183.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.26 for Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.65, while it was recorded at 25.99 for the last single week of trading, and 15.86 for the last 200 days.

Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.13 and a Gross Margin at +25.89. Resideo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.73.

Return on Total Capital for REZI is now 10.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.33. Additionally, REZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] managed to generate an average of $2,517 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Resideo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Resideo Technologies Inc. posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -342.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Resideo Technologies Inc. go to 6.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI]

There are presently around $3,401 million, or 91.80% of REZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REZI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,110,497, which is approximately 18.383% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,196,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $401.05 million in REZI stocks shares; and PRAESIDIUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $246.51 million in REZI stock with ownership of nearly -1.589% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Resideo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in Resideo Technologies Inc. [NYSE:REZI] by around 26,129,660 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 10,706,592 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 93,118,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,955,175 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REZI stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,870,452 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,834,647 shares during the same period.