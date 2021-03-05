Friday, March 5, 2021
Qell Acquisition Corp. [QELL] moved down -5.37: Why It’s Important

By Brandon Evans

Qell Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: QELL] plunged by -$0.61 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $11.75 during the day while it closed the day at $10.75.

The market cap for QELL stock reached $407.96 million, with 37.95 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, QELL reached a trading volume of 5980593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Qell Acquisition Corp. [QELL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qell Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.89

QELL stock trade performance evaluation

Qell Acquisition Corp. [QELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.34.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.13 for Qell Acquisition Corp. [QELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.95, while it was recorded at 11.49 for the last single week of trading.

Qell Acquisition Corp. [QELL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Qell Acquisition Corp. [QELL]: Insider Ownership positions

50 institutional holders increased their position in Qell Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:QELL] by around 16,014,060 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,014,060 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QELL stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,014,060 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

