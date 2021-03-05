Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] Revenue clocked in at $199.10 million, up 21.44% YTD: What’s Next?

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: PT] loss -20.13% or -0.3 points to close at $1.19 with a heavy trading volume of 1078151 shares. The company report on March 4, 2021 that Skillful Craftsman Announces Board Changes.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. (“the Company” or “Skillful Craftsman”) (NASDAQ: EDTK), an education technology company providing interactive online learning services, announced that Mr. Steven Yuan Ning Sim has been appointed as the successor to Ms. Teoh Chun Hiah to serve as a director on the Board, member of the Audit Committee and Chairperson of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, effective on March 3, 2021. Ms. Teoh Chun Hiah resigned from her roles in the Company on February 17, 2021 due to personal reasons.

Mr. Steven Yuan Ning Sim serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PT), an independent technology company enabling financial services in China since October 2016. Mr. Sim has over 15 years of audit and financial management experience. Previously, Mr. Sim served as Vice President of finance at Sohu.com Inc. from 2014 to 2016. From 2011 to 2014, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Leyou Inc., a leading multi-channel baby and maternity product platform in China. Mr. Sim served in various capacities at leading public accounting firms including Deloitte & Touche in Beijing, KPMG Europe LLP in London, and Ernst & Young and BDO Raffles in Singapore between 2001 and 2010. Mr. Sim obtained his bachelor’s degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brooks University in 2002 and his MBA degree from European Institute of Business Administration (INSEAD) in 2010. Mr. Sim is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

It opened the trading session at $1.46, the shares rose to $1.46 and dropped to $1.19, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PT points out that the company has recorded 32.22% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -58.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 946.91K shares, PT reached to a volume of 1078151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for PT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.23. With this latest performance, PT shares dropped by -1.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.41 for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3465, while it was recorded at 1.3980 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1014 for the last 200 days.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.68 and a Gross Margin at +43.18. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -70.48.

Return on Total Capital for PT is now -46.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -131.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -144.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 434.11. Additionally, PT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] managed to generate an average of -$512,117 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of PT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 66,625, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.42% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 49,455 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59000.0 in PT stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $22000.0 in PT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:PT] by around 118,074 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 72,482 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 38,891 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,665 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 102,210 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 72,482 shares during the same period.