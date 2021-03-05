PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] moved up 10.64: Why It’s Important

PDC Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: PDCE] jumped around 3.77 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $39.20 at the close of the session, up 10.64%. The company report on February 25, 2021 that PDC Energy, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/73800.

PDC Energy Inc. stock is now 90.94% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PDCE Stock saw the intraday high of $40.62 and lowest of $35.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 39.08, which means current price is +94.44% above from all time high which was touched on 03/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, PDCE reached a trading volume of 3008294 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDCE shares is $33.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDCE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for PDC Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2020, representing the official price target for PDC Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $21, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on PDCE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PDC Energy Inc. is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDCE in the course of the last twelve months was 4.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has PDCE stock performed recently?

PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.47. With this latest performance, PDCE shares gained by 68.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 155.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.69 for PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.01, while it was recorded at 36.26 for the last single week of trading, and 17.35 for the last 200 days.

PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.59 and a Gross Margin at +19.78. PDC Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -62.50.

Return on Total Capital for PDCE is now 2.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.99. Additionally, PDCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] managed to generate an average of -$1,392,923 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.PDC Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PDC Energy Inc. posted -8.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -80,600.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDC Energy Inc. go to 27.20%.

Insider trade positions for PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]

There are presently around $3,683 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDCE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,033,228, which is approximately 6.409% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,254,019 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $363.3 million in PDCE stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $217.75 million in PDCE stock with ownership of nearly -11.872% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PDC Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in PDC Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:PDCE] by around 12,924,956 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 12,012,116 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 79,022,001 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,959,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDCE stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,803,255 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 743,880 shares during the same period.