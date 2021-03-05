Oppenheimer slashes price target on Celsion Corporation [CLSN] – find out why.

Celsion Corporation [NASDAQ: CLSN] closed the trading session at $1.85 on 03/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.62, while the highest price level was $2.01. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Poster on Celsion Corporation’s Phase I/II OVATION 2 Study to be Presented at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Virtual Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer.

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN), a clinical-stage development company focused on DNA-based immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, announced that a poster on the Company’s Phase I/II OVATION 2 Study with GEN-1 in advanced ovarian cancer has been accepted for presentation at the Virtual Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer, sponsored by the Society of Gynecologic Oncology.

The conference is being held March 19-25, 2021. The OVATION 2 Study design is being presented as a poster entitled “A Phase I/II Study Evaluating Intraperitoneal GEN-1 in Combination with Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy in Patients with Newly Diagnosed Advanced Epithelial Ovarian Cancer (EOC)” in the “Trials in Progress” poster session from March 19 to 25 (8 pm to 11 pm each day). GEN-1 is Celsion’s DNA-mediated interleukin-12 (IL-12) immunotherapy designed using TheraPlas, its proprietary, synthetic, non-viral nanoparticle delivery system platform. Poster authors are: P.H. Thaker, R.W. Holloway, L. Kuroki, S. E. DePasquale, W.H. Bradley, A. ElNaggar, M.C. Bell, R.P. Rocconi, A. Bregar, M.D. Indermaur, C. Gunderson, B. Pothuri, R. Agajanian, D. Warshal, D. Provencher, M. McHale, V. John, M. Bergman, S. Lau, L. Musso, K. Anwer, N. Borys, C.A. Leath III and the poster will be available for virtual viewing during the meeting.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 160.20 percent and weekly performance of -15.91 percent. The stock has been moved at 122.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 33.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 204.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.49M shares, CLSN reached to a volume of 10572900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Celsion Corporation [CLSN]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Celsion Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Celsion Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on CLSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celsion Corporation is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 245.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.36.

CLSN stock trade performance evaluation

Celsion Corporation [CLSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.91. With this latest performance, CLSN shares gained by 33.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 122.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.70 for Celsion Corporation [CLSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4782, while it was recorded at 2.0480 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4541 for the last 200 days.

Celsion Corporation [CLSN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celsion Corporation [CLSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4113.09. Celsion Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3370.31.

Return on Total Capital for CLSN is now -73.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -95.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Celsion Corporation [CLSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.86. Additionally, CLSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Celsion Corporation [CLSN] managed to generate an average of -$581,087 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Celsion Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Celsion Corporation [CLSN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Celsion Corporation posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLSN.

Celsion Corporation [CLSN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 7.70% of CLSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,265,670, which is approximately -0.323% of the company’s market cap and around 1.25% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 709,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 million in CLSN stocks shares; and GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $0.49 million in CLSN stock with ownership of nearly 69.35% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Celsion Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Celsion Corporation [NASDAQ:CLSN] by around 326,696 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 2,264,357 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 608,003 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,199,056 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLSN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 133,376 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,324,447 shares during the same period.