ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] Revenue clocked in at $5.26 billion, up 21.23% YTD: What’s Next?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: ON] slipped around -0.75 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $39.68 at the close of the session, down -1.86%. The company report on February 23, 2021 that Ethisphere Announces ON Semiconductor as One of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies for the Sixth Consecutive Time.

ON Semiconductor continues to be recognized for its commitment to ethics, sustainability and inclusion.

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy-efficient innovations, has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies. This is the sixth consecutive year ON Semiconductor has received the honor and is one of only three honorees in the semiconductor industry.

ON Semiconductor Corporation stock is now 21.23% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ON Stock saw the intraday high of $41.00 and lowest of $39.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 42.38, which means current price is +22.77% above from all time high which was touched on 03/01/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.98M shares, ON reached a trading volume of 5747297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $40.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for ON Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ON Semiconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $38 to $45, while Needham kept a Strong Buy rating on ON stock. On February 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ON shares from 38 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON Semiconductor Corporation is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for ON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 30.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has ON stock performed recently?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.41. With this latest performance, ON shares gained by 8.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 118.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.28 for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.93, while it was recorded at 40.08 for the last single week of trading, and 26.36 for the last 200 days.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.92 and a Gross Margin at +30.36. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.46.

Return on Total Capital for ON is now 5.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.85. Additionally, ON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] managed to generate an average of $7,555 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.ON Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ON Semiconductor Corporation posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corporation go to 6.78%.

Insider trade positions for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]

There are presently around $16,629 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ON stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 40,848,324, which is approximately 1.087% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,659,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.45 billion in ON stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.13 billion in ON stock with ownership of nearly 2.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ON Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 244 institutional holders increased their position in ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:ON] by around 72,286,324 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 64,232,814 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 282,564,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 419,083,509 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ON stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,493,464 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,912,294 shares during the same period.