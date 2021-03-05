Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] gain 8.18% so far this year. What now?

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OPTT] slipped around -0.51 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.91 at the close of the session, down -14.91%. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Ocean Power Technologies Acquires 3Dent Technology, LLC.

Offshore Solution Engineering and Design Services Expand Potential Markets for OPT.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (“OPT” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: OPTT), a leader in innovative and cost-effective ocean energy solutions, announced the acquisition of 3Dent Technology, LLC (“3Dent”), an offshore energy engineering and design services company based in Houston, Texas. OPT’s first acquisition brings additional revenue from 3Dent’s established project and customer base. 3Dent’s complementary services expand OPT’s ability to provide comprehensive solutions to customers operating in rapidly evolving markets such as offshore wind and offshore oil and gas. 3Dent Technology will operate under its current brand name as a wholly owned subsidiary of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stock is now 8.18% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OPTT Stock saw the intraday high of $3.43 and lowest of $2.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.30, which means current price is +14.57% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.77M shares, OPTT reached a trading volume of 7302412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPTT shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPTT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price to Strong Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2013, representing the official price target for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $14, while UBS kept a Buy rating on OPTT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPTT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 56.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

How has OPTT stock performed recently?

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.14. With this latest performance, OPTT shares dropped by -34.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 155.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 369.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPTT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.37 for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.91, while it was recorded at 3.53 for the last single week of trading, and 1.97 for the last 200 days.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Insider trade positions for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT]

There are presently around $6 million, or 6.10% of OPTT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPTT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 880,006, which is approximately 5866606.667% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 572,992 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.67 million in OPTT stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.56 million in OPTT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

19 institutional holders increased their position in Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OPTT] by around 1,859,490 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 193,666 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 161,178 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,891,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPTT stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 389,384 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 184,310 shares during the same period.