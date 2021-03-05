New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] Is Currently 1.25 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.25% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.15%. The company report on February 22, 2021 that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Declares a Quarterly Cash Dividend on Its Preferred Stock.

The Board of Directors of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the “Company”) announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (NYSE: NYCB PA) at the rate of $15.94 per preferred share, which equates to $0.3984 for each depositary share. Each depositary share represents a 1/40th ownership interest in a share of the Series A preferred stock.

The dividend will be payable on March 17, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 7, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, NYCB stock rose by 6.11%. The one-year New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.98. The average equity rating for NYCB stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.96 billion, with 461.78 million shares outstanding and 448.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, NYCB stock reached a trading volume of 5752961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $12.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on NYCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.46.

NYCB Stock Performance Analysis:

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.15. With this latest performance, NYCB shares gained by 15.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.90 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.99, while it was recorded at 12.29 for the last single week of trading, and 9.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New York Community Bancorp Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.23. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.89.

Return on Total Capital for NYCB is now 2.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 238.98. Additionally, NYCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 257.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.50.

NYCB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYCB.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,345 million, or 60.50% of NYCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 52,352,569, which is approximately 11.157% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 40,800,185 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $495.72 million in NYCB stocks shares; and BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, currently with $359.09 million in NYCB stock with ownership of nearly -21.815% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New York Community Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB] by around 36,495,371 shares. Additionally, 214 investors decreased positions by around 35,577,340 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 203,215,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 275,288,162 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYCB stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,744,031 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 5,570,831 shares during the same period.