Market cap of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II [SPRQ] reaches 372.60M – now what?

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II [NYSE: SPRQ] gained 5.78% or 0.59 points to close at $10.80 with a heavy trading volume of 2211632 shares. The company report on February 23, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CUB, CRHM, VIE, and SPRQ Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations.

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, SPRQ reached to a volume of 2211632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Spartan Acquisition Corp. II [SPRQ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spartan Acquisition Corp. II is set at 0.78

Trading performance analysis for SPRQ stock

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II [SPRQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.05.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPRQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.25 for Spartan Acquisition Corp. II [SPRQ], while it was recorded at 11.18 for the last single week of trading.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II [SPRQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis