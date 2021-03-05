Friday, March 5, 2021
type here...
Finance

Market cap of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II [SPRQ] reaches 372.60M – now what?

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

US Equities

A look IntoAtomera Incorporated (ATOM)

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) has announced the successful sale of one of its development projects.  ATOM stock was last closed at $25.27. Based on...
Read more
Ticker Update

Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) Hitting the mark

Caleb Clifford - 0
Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) ‎stock got some oxygen when the company publicly announced to sell its production facility and real state property of theSouth...
Read more

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II [NYSE: SPRQ] gained 5.78% or 0.59 points to close at $10.80 with a heavy trading volume of 2211632 shares. The company report on February 23, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CUB, CRHM, VIE, and SPRQ Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, SPRQ reached to a volume of 2211632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Spartan Acquisition Corp. II [SPRQ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spartan Acquisition Corp. II is set at 0.78

Trading performance analysis for SPRQ stock

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II [SPRQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.05.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPRQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.25 for Spartan Acquisition Corp. II [SPRQ], while it was recorded at 11.18 for the last single week of trading.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II [SPRQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleAmplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] is 163.36% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Next articleColfax Corporation [CFX] moved up 5.75: Why It’s Important

More articles

Finance

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] is 26.90% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. gained 5.34% or 0.27 points to close at $5.33 with a heavy trading volume of 3666282 shares. The...
Read more
Finance

Colfax Corporation [CFX] moved up 5.75: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Colfax Corporation gained 5.75% on the last trading session, reaching $47.79 price per share at the time. The company report on March 4,...
Read more
Finance

Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] is 163.36% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
Amplify Energy Corp. gained 5.83% on the last trading session, reaching $3.45 price per share at the time. The company report on February...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

US Equities

A look IntoAtomera Incorporated (ATOM)

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) has announced the successful sale of one of its development projects.  ATOM stock was last closed at $25.27. Based on...
Read more
Ticker Update

Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) Hitting the mark

Caleb Clifford - 0
Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) ‎stock got some oxygen when the company publicly announced to sell its production facility and real state property of theSouth...
Read more
US Equities

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT): Keeping an Eye On The Long Term

Brandon Evans - 0
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has acquired rival Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) for $2.8 billion. The takeover will...
Read more
Equity Analysis

OCUL stock: Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Is Better Than You Think

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) has performed well over the past year. OCUL has experienced a 248.76% gain in the last year, while its stock has...
Read more
Ticker Update

Examining the Technicals of Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI)

Misty Lee - 0
Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI), one of the world's most famous denim brands, is recovering from the COVID-19 crisis. As a result of...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

US Equities

A look IntoAtomera Incorporated (ATOM)

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) has announced the successful sale of one of its development projects.  ATOM stock was last closed at $25.27. Based on...
Read more
Ticker Update

Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) Hitting the mark

Caleb Clifford - 0
Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) ‎stock got some oxygen when the company publicly announced to sell its production facility and real state property of theSouth...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.