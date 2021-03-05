Friday, March 5, 2021
Market cap of Reinvent Technology Partners [RTP] reaches 738.99M – now what?

By Annabelle Farmer

Reinvent Technology Partners [NYSE: RTP] price plunged by -5.14 percent to reach at -$0.58. The company report on March 2, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Reinvent Technology Partners Merger.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Reinvent Technology Partners (“Reinvent Technology”) (NYSE: RTP) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Reinvent Technology’s agreement to merge with Joby Aero, Inc.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-reinvent-technology-partners.

A sum of 5706763 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.88M shares. Reinvent Technology Partners shares reached a high of $11.3895 and dropped to a low of $10.70 until finishing in the latest session at $10.71.

Guru’s Opinion on Reinvent Technology Partners [RTP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Reinvent Technology Partners is set at 1.03

RTP Stock Performance Analysis:

Reinvent Technology Partners [RTP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.43.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.51 for Reinvent Technology Partners [RTP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.61, while it was recorded at 11.53 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Reinvent Technology Partners Fundamentals:

Reinvent Technology Partners [RTP] Insider Position Details

56 institutional holders increased their position in Reinvent Technology Partners [NYSE:RTP] by around 29,928,654 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,928,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTP stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,928,654 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

