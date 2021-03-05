Market cap of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [PSTH] reaches 5.09B – now what?

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: PSTH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.09% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.88%. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Notes Disclosure.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) (the “Company”) may provide information to the public via the Twitter account of its Chairman and CEO, Bill Ackman. Investors should follow this account for information about the Company. The following tweets were issued on that account during the evening of February 25, 2021.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.09 billion, with 200.00 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.06M shares, PSTH stock reached a trading volume of 9530971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [PSTH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. is set at 1.72

PSTH Stock Performance Analysis:

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [PSTH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.88.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.18 for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [PSTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.49, while it was recorded at 28.07 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. Fundamentals:

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [PSTH] Insider Position Details

109 institutional holders increased their position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:PSTH] by around 9,929,435 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 35,911,805 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 66,252,528 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,093,768 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSTH stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,716,958 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 8,073,780 shares during the same period.