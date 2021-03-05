Market cap of Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] reaches 40.09M – now what?

Kelso Technologies Inc. [AMEX: KIQ] traded at a low on 03/04/21, posting a -17.48 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.85. The company report on March 3, 2021 that Kelso Technologies Inc.: Contract Termination.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (“Kelso” or the “Company”), (TSX: KLS), (NYSE American: KIQ) announces that the Company has terminated the Technology Development Agreement with the service provider, G & J Technologies Inc. and inventor/innovator Gebhard Wager which has served as the development agreement for the Company’s KXI Suspension.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

James R. Bond, President and CEO of the Company states that; “As previously announced on January 28, 2021 the Company has, based on R&D results to date, moved from a “concept” light-duty host vehicle to a more robust heavy-duty host vehicle. The heavy-duty platform represents a much larger and more accessible commercial market opportunity to pursue. This change in strategic direction is expected to reduce R&D costs as the heavy-duty vehicles feature better transmissions, diesel options, payload capacity and tougher durability. Going forward the Company will rely on the engineering group of KXI Industries Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, that includes professional automotive engineers, software specialists and regulatory experts. The engineering group is engaged to advance pre-production design specifications that Kelso would not economically achieve on the Company’s light-duty platform. The Company’s objective is to ensure that the KXI Suspension provides complete compliance to all federal standards and regional regulations including warranty support from the Company and host vehicle OEMs.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5506855 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kelso Technologies Inc. stands at 14.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.21%.

The market cap for KIQ stock reached $40.09 million, with 47.17 million shares outstanding and 45.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, KIQ reached a trading volume of 5506855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kelso Technologies Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26.

How has KIQ stock performed recently?

Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.81. With this latest performance, KIQ shares gained by 4.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.52 for Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8380, while it was recorded at 1.0140 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6499 for the last 200 days.

Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.84 and a Gross Margin at +45.40. Kelso Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.22.

Return on Total Capital for KIQ is now 34.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.49. Additionally, KIQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.75.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.74.

Insider trade positions for Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ]

There are presently around $2 million, or 5.04% of KIQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIQ stocks are: CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC with ownership of 1,410,964, which is approximately -2.743% of the company’s market cap and around 4.27% of the total institutional ownership; TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 961,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.82 million in KIQ stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.12 million in KIQ stock with ownership of nearly 173.217% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kelso Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Kelso Technologies Inc. [AMEX:KIQ] by around 370,728 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 60,759 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 2,237,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,668,684 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIQ stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 76,439 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 11,400 shares during the same period.