Market cap of BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] reaches 17.39M – now what?

BOQI International Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: BIMI] traded at a low on 03/04/21, posting a -19.21 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.43. The company report on March 1, 2021 that Correction: BOQI International Medical Raised $4.5 Million In A Private Placement of Senior Convertible Notes.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”) announced that it closed a private placement of $5,400,000 of its senior convertible notes (the “Convertible Notes”) to two existing institutional investors (the “Investors”). The closing took place on February 26, 2021.

The Company and the Investors agreed to increase the amount of Convertible Notes that may be purchased under the Securities Purchase Agreement announced in May 2020 from $2,100,000 to $5,400,000 at an original issue discount of 16.67% ($4,500,000 net). The Convertible Notes are convertible at a base conversion price of $2.59 per share, subject to the previously agreed conversion floor price of $ $0.554 (or $0.372 with respect to the increased amount). The Investors will also be entitled to receive warrants (the “Warrants”) to purchase 720,000 additional shares of the Company’s common stock at the exercise price of $2.845 per share. The conversion of $3.3 million of the newly issued Convertible Notes and the exercise of the newly issued Warrants are subject to required stockholder and regulatory approvals, and to a beneficial ownership limitation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2074524 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BOQI International Medical Inc. stands at 11.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.31%.

The market cap for BIMI stock reached $17.39 million, with 10.51 million shares outstanding and 8.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, BIMI reached a trading volume of 2074524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for BOQI International Medical Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

How has BIMI stock performed recently?

BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.86. With this latest performance, BIMI shares dropped by -25.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.05 for BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9373, while it was recorded at 1.7232 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0292 for the last 200 days.

BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1084.38 and a Gross Margin at -258.34. BOQI International Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1427.60.

Return on Total Capital for BIMI is now -14.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.24. Additionally, BIMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] managed to generate an average of -$20,503 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.BOQI International Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 9.50% of BIMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIMI stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 23,153, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 29.10% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 17,839 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26000.0 in BIMI stocks shares; and SIGMA PLANNING CORP, currently with $21000.0 in BIMI stock with ownership of nearly 38.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BOQI International Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in BOQI International Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:BIMI] by around 45,137 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 92,783 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 82,133 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,787 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIMI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,087 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 92,783 shares during the same period.