Market cap of B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] reaches 1.85B – now what?

B&G Foods Inc. [NYSE: BGS] loss -7.20% or -2.19 points to close at $28.21 with a heavy trading volume of 6070260 shares. The company report on March 3, 2021 that B&G Foods Reports Strong Net Sales and Earnings Growth for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020.

— Net Sales Increased 18.5% and Base Business Net Sales Increased 14.7% for Full Year 2020 —.

—Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Increased to $281.5 Million for Full Year 2020—.

It opened the trading session at $28.28, the shares rose to $28.90 and dropped to $27.205, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BGS points out that the company has recorded -9.41% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -171.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, BGS reached to a volume of 6070260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BGS shares is $30.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BGS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for B&G Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $28 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2021, representing the official price target for B&G Foods Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B&G Foods Inc. is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for BGS in the course of the last twelve months was 14.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for BGS stock

B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.90. With this latest performance, BGS shares dropped by -24.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.14 for B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.04, while it was recorded at 30.15 for the last single week of trading, and 28.10 for the last 200 days.

B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.57 and a Gross Margin at +22.24. B&G Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.60.

Return on Total Capital for BGS is now 8.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 236.49. Additionally, BGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 234.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] managed to generate an average of $26,350 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.B&G Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, B&G Foods Inc. posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B&G Foods Inc. go to 16.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]

There are presently around $1,405 million, or 78.50% of BGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,590,629, which is approximately 1.693% of the company’s market cap and around 2.37% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,502,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $211.65 million in BGS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $60.24 million in BGS stock with ownership of nearly -5.561% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in B&G Foods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in B&G Foods Inc. [NYSE:BGS] by around 5,509,896 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 3,083,303 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 41,206,174 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,799,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGS stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,651,919 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,107,681 shares during the same period.