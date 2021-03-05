Market Analysts see Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] gaining to $18. Time to buy?

Lordstown Motors Corp. [NASDAQ: RIDE] price plunged by -6.52 percent to reach at -$1.24. The company report on March 4, 2021 that Lordstown Motors Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Webcast.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: RIDE), (“Lordstown Motors”), a leader in electric light duty trucks focused on the commercial fleet market, announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after market close on March 17, 2021. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the Events page of Lordstown Motors’ Investor Relations website at https://investor.lordstownmotors.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call.

A sum of 8051606 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.93M shares. Lordstown Motors Corp. shares reached a high of $19.07 and dropped to a low of $16.61 until finishing in the latest session at $17.79.

The one-year RIDE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.75. The average equity rating for RIDE stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIDE shares is $32.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIDE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Lordstown Motors Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $14 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Lordstown Motors Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while R. F. Lafferty analysts kept a Buy rating on RIDE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lordstown Motors Corp. is set at 2.38 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

RIDE Stock Performance Analysis:

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.88. With this latest performance, RIDE shares dropped by -28.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.06 for Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.59, while it was recorded at 19.38 for the last single week of trading, and 18.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lordstown Motors Corp. Fundamentals:

Lordstown Motors Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $710 million, or 23.90% of RIDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIDE stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,433,286, which is approximately 3710.55% of the company’s market cap and around 19.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,230,275 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $146.42 million in RIDE stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $37.59 million in RIDE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

120 institutional holders increased their position in Lordstown Motors Corp. [NASDAQ:RIDE] by around 32,864,768 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 3,036,151 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 3,999,896 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,900,815 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIDE stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,539,518 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 592,893 shares during the same period.