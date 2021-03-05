Market Analysts see DermTech Inc. [DMTK] gaining to $53. Time to buy?

DermTech Inc. [NASDAQ: DMTK] slipped around -10.99 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $52.98 at the close of the session, down -17.18%. The company report on March 5, 2021 that DermTech Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights.

DermTech Inc. stock is now 63.32% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DMTK Stock saw the intraday high of $64.58 and lowest of $52.09 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 84.49, which means current price is +89.21% above from all time high which was touched on 02/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, DMTK reached a trading volume of 2846800 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DermTech Inc. [DMTK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DMTK shares is $53.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DMTK stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for DermTech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for DermTech Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DermTech Inc. is set at 7.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for DMTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 249.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03.

How has DMTK stock performed recently?

DermTech Inc. [DMTK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.55. With this latest performance, DMTK shares gained by 21.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 359.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 259.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DMTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.73 for DermTech Inc. [DMTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.97, while it was recorded at 64.22 for the last single week of trading, and 21.22 for the last 200 days.

DermTech Inc. [DMTK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

DermTech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.30 and a Current Ratio set at 13.30.

Insider trade positions for DermTech Inc. [DMTK]

There are presently around $621 million, or 54.30% of DMTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DMTK stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 2,887,215, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.70% of the total institutional ownership; CASDIN CAPITAL, LLC, holding 1,370,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.58 million in DMTK stocks shares; and FEDERATED HERMES, INC., currently with $57.91 million in DMTK stock with ownership of nearly -10.022% of the company’s market capitalization.

60 institutional holders increased their position in DermTech Inc. [NASDAQ:DMTK] by around 3,106,857 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 1,437,177 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 7,185,667 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,729,701 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DMTK stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,871,042 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 388,295 shares during the same period.