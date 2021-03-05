Market Analysts see Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] gaining to $80. Time to buy?

Cheniere Energy Inc. [AMEX: LNG] traded at a high on 03/04/21, posting a 6.07 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $73.27. The company report on February 24, 2021 that Cheniere to Provide Cargo Emissions Data to LNG Customers.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: LNG) announced that it plans to begin providing its LNG customers with greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions data associated with each LNG cargo produced at the Company’s Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction facilities. The Cargo Emissions Tags (“CE Tags”) are designed to enhance environmental transparency by quantifying the estimated GHG emissions of LNG cargoes from the wellhead to the cargo delivery point, and are expected to be provided to customers beginning in 2022.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

“We believe significantly enhanced data-driven emissions transparency will support Cheniere, our customers and our suppliers as we work to identify tangible opportunities to quantify and improve environmental performance,” said Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We consider this announcement to be a critical first step for the industry. Cheniere will continuously work to improve the data incorporated in the CE Tags with the ultimate goal of providing dynamic GHG emissions data.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4630897 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cheniere Energy Inc. stands at 4.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.36%.

The market cap for LNG stock reached $18.82 billion, with 252.10 million shares outstanding and 246.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, LNG reached a trading volume of 4630897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNG shares is $78.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Cheniere Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Cheniere Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on LNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cheniere Energy Inc. is set at 2.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01.

How has LNG stock performed recently?

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.29. With this latest performance, LNG shares gained by 13.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.20 for Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.08, while it was recorded at 69.44 for the last single week of trading, and 54.37 for the last 200 days.

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.85 and a Gross Margin at +31.14. Cheniere Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.91.

Return on Total Capital for LNG is now 7.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.27. Additionally, LNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] managed to generate an average of -$55,958 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Cheniere Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cheniere Energy Inc. posted 1.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 186.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cheniere Energy Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]

There are presently around $15,794 million, or 95.20% of LNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,973,229, which is approximately -1.87% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,832,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 billion in LNG stocks shares; and ICAHN CARL C, currently with $1.18 billion in LNG stock with ownership of nearly -19.671% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cheniere Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 241 institutional holders increased their position in Cheniere Energy Inc. [AMEX:LNG] by around 25,522,186 shares. Additionally, 227 investors decreased positions by around 24,701,718 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 178,415,791 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,639,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNG stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,768,985 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 4,902,270 shares during the same period.