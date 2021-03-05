Friday, March 5, 2021
Market Analysts see AppHarvest Inc. [APPH] gaining to $42. Time to buy?

By Annabelle Farmer

AppHarvest Inc. [NASDAQ: APPH] closed the trading session at $18.75 on 03/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.77, while the highest price level was $29.17. The company report on March 2, 2021 that AppHarvest Acquires Flagship Morehead, Ky. Controlled Environment Agriculture Facility.

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH, APPHW), a leading AgTech company and Certified B Corp building and operating some of the country’s largest high-tech indoor farms to sustainably grow affordable, nutritious, chemical pesticide-free non-GMO fruits and vegetables at scale using up to 90% less water than traditional open-field agriculture and 100% recycled rainwater, announced that it has purchased the Morehead, Ky. controlled environment agriculture (CEA) facility and the property on which it is located from Equilibrium, a leading sustainability investment firm, for $125 million. Equilibrium had worked in conjunction with AppHarvest to acquire the property and funded construction of the facility to lease to AppHarvest.

“The purchase of our first CEA facility allows us to reduce our operating costs by eliminating the previous lease expense and creates an opportunity to leverage a portion of this asset with low-interest debt that will create a positive return on equity for investors. As a testament to its climate resilience, our Morehead farm just set a performance record for harvesting, even as many other operators suffered weather-related challenges,” said AppHarvest President David Lee.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.81 percent and weekly performance of -43.76 percent. The stock has been moved at 89.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -49.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 41.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 615.86K shares, APPH reached to a volume of 10387411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AppHarvest Inc. [APPH]:

Cowen have made an estimate for AppHarvest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AppHarvest Inc. is set at 4.36 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

APPH stock trade performance evaluation

AppHarvest Inc. [APPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -43.76. With this latest performance, APPH shares dropped by -49.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.39% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.59 for AppHarvest Inc. [APPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.20, while it was recorded at 27.78 for the last single week of trading.

AppHarvest Inc. [APPH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

AppHarvest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

AppHarvest Inc. [APPH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $111 million, or 6.10% of APPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APPH stocks are: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. with ownership of 1,437,441, which is approximately 79.156% of the company’s market cap and around 20.70% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 1,297,516 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.33 million in APPH stocks shares; and ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., currently with $18.6 million in APPH stock with ownership of nearly -0.794% of the company’s market capitalization.

30 institutional holders increased their position in AppHarvest Inc. [NASDAQ:APPH] by around 3,898,902 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 3,410,096 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,376,385 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,932,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APPH stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,084,558 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,071,954 shares during the same period.

