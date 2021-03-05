Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $67

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] closed the trading session at $56.51 on 03/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $54.95, while the highest price level was $57.46. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Marathon Petroleum Corp. Reports Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results.

Reported fourth-quarter income of $192 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, which includes net pre-tax benefits of $851 million; reported adjusted loss of $608 million, or ($0.94) per diluted share.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 36.63 percent and weekly performance of 2.61 percent. The stock has been moved at 61.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 25.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 43.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.07M shares, MPC reached to a volume of 6940622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $53.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

MPC stock trade performance evaluation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.61. With this latest performance, MPC shares gained by 25.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.20 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.15, while it was recorded at 55.87 for the last single week of trading, and 38.49 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.74 and a Gross Margin at +0.17. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.07.

Return on Total Capital for MPC is now -3.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.10.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 48.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation go to -6.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,027 million, or 77.20% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 69,144,468, which is approximately -5.723% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 62,093,893 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.51 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.19 billion in MPC stock with ownership of nearly 3.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 399 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 54,431,191 shares. Additionally, 483 investors decreased positions by around 45,116,039 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 396,424,208 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 495,971,438 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,784,207 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 5,662,285 shares during the same period.