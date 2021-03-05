Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] moved down -2.86: Why It’s Important

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] loss -2.86% on the last trading session, reaching $153.77 price per share at the time. The company report on March 3, 2021 that Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Virtual Conference.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announces that David M. Denton, chief financial officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Virtual Conference.

What:.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. represents 752.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $111.80 billion with the latest information. LOW stock price has been found in the range of $150.84 to $158.28.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.37M shares, LOW reached a trading volume of 7729695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $196.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $190 to $215, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on LOW stock. On November 12, 2020, analysts increased their price target for LOW shares from 185 to 190.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 4.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 12.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for LOW stock

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.00. With this latest performance, LOW shares dropped by -7.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.18 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 168.00, while it was recorded at 159.36 for the last single week of trading, and 156.14 for the last 200 days.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.77 and a Gross Margin at +31.44. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.49.

Return on Total Capital for LOW is now 36.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 340.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,824.01. Additionally, LOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,708.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.82.

Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. posted 1.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 13.74%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]

There are presently around $84,566 million, or 76.90% of LOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,607,609, which is approximately -3.411% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 54,311,992 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.35 billion in LOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.91 billion in LOW stock with ownership of nearly -5.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lowe’s Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 969 institutional holders increased their position in Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW] by around 28,840,025 shares. Additionally, 906 investors decreased positions by around 49,385,038 shares, while 245 investors held positions by with 471,723,149 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 549,948,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOW stock had 227 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,277,672 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 7,029,969 shares during the same period.