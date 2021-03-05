LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] Revenue clocked in at $1.60 million, up 79.10% YTD: What’s Next?

LM Funding America Inc. [NASDAQ: LMFA] traded at a low on 03/04/21, posting a -16.08 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.20. The company report on February 22, 2021 that Borqs Technologies Eliminated All Debt Owed to its Senior Lender.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, the “Company”), a global provider of embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT), reported that the Company as previously disclosed that the Company has entered into agreements dated December 14, 2020 with its senior lender and LMFA Financing LLC (“LMFA”), a Florida limited liability company and wholly owned subsidiary of LM Funding America, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMFA), in which LMFA will purchase approximately $18 million of debt in tranches. As of February 10, 2021, LMFA has completed the purchase of $18.23 million of principal, accrued interest and applicable fees (the “Debt”), converted into and sold all 22.73 million shares of the Company’s ordinary shares. With the Company settling another $1.27 million of Debt directly with the senior lender by the issuance of 1.51 million shares on February 17, 2021 which the senior lender subsequently sold, the Company’s defaulted Debts with the senior lender totaling $19.5 million have been eliminated.

About LMFA Financing LLCLM Funding America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois by funding a certain portion of the associations’ rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2503614 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of LM Funding America Inc. stands at 10.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.02%.

The market cap for LMFA stock reached $19.27 million, with 26.52 million shares outstanding and 14.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.91M shares, LMFA reached a trading volume of 2503614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for LM Funding America Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMFA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

How has LMFA stock performed recently?

LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.93. With this latest performance, LMFA shares dropped by -33.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMFA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.64 for LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5471, while it was recorded at 1.4720 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0711 for the last 200 days.

LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.00 and a Gross Margin at +79.28. LM Funding America Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -99.32.

Return on Total Capital for LMFA is now -20.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 155.75. Additionally, LMFA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] managed to generate an average of -$333,875 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.LM Funding America Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.00 and a Current Ratio set at 17.00.

Insider trade positions for LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA]

There are presently around $0 million, or 19.00% of LMFA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LMFA stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 96,783, which is approximately -14.324% of the company’s market cap and around 22.73% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 68,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82000.0 in LMFA stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, currently with $55000.0 in LMFA stock with ownership of nearly 154.19% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in LM Funding America Inc. [NASDAQ:LMFA] by around 118,972 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 643,922 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 464,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 298,811 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LMFA stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 81,710 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 609,380 shares during the same period.