Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] stock Initiated by Stifel analyst, price target now $13.25

Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE: LAC] loss -11.32% or -2.14 points to close at $16.76 with a heavy trading volume of 5718830 shares. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Lithium Americas Reports 2020 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results.

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) (“Lithium Americas” or the “Company”) has reported financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

This news release should be read in conjunction with Lithium Americas’ consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020, which are available on the Company’s website and SEDAR.

It opened the trading session at $19.00, the shares rose to $19.12 and dropped to $16.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LAC points out that the company has recorded 112.15% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -772.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.14M shares, LAC reached to a volume of 5718830 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Lithium Americas Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $15 to $13.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Lithium Americas Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on LAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lithium Americas Corp. is set at 1.94 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.11.

Trading performance analysis for LAC stock

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.35. With this latest performance, LAC shares dropped by -12.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 112.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 300.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.23 for Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.62, while it was recorded at 18.33 for the last single week of trading, and 10.70 for the last 200 days.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for LAC is now -11.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.03. Additionally, LAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] managed to generate an average of $1,880,633 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]

There are presently around $277 million, or 16.89% of LAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAC stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 3,768,838, which is approximately 51.464% of the company’s market cap and around 30.26% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 1,255,823 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.05 million in LAC stocks shares; and VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $14.42 million in LAC stock with ownership of nearly 238.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lithium Americas Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE:LAC] by around 9,363,219 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 343,952 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 6,790,914 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,498,085 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAC stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,501,740 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 192,227 shares during the same period.