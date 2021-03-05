Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] moved down -18.42: Why It’s Important

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [AMEX: LCTX] slipped around -0.42 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.86 at the close of the session, down -18.42%. The company report on March 1, 2021 that Lineage Cell Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on March 11, 2021.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial and operating results on Thursday, March 11, 2021, following the close of the U.S. financial markets. Lineage management will also host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial and operating results and to provide a business update.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (866) 888-8633 from the U.S. and Canada and (636) 812-6629 from elsewhere outside the U.S. and Canada and should request the “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Call”. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online in the Investors section of Lineage’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on Lineage’s website for 30 days and a telephone replay will be available through March 19, 2021, by dialing (855) 859-2056 from the U.S. and Canada and (404) 537-3406 from elsewhere outside the U.S. and Canada and entering conference ID number 4176568.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 5.68% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LCTX Stock saw the intraday high of $2.28 and lowest of $1.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.13, which means current price is +6.29% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, LCTX reached a trading volume of 3041897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for LCTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 102.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

How has LCTX stock performed recently?

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.78. With this latest performance, LCTX shares dropped by -21.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 109.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LCTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.59 for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3352, while it was recorded at 2.2320 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3880 for the last 200 days.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2423.07 and a Gross Margin at -130.85. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -792.22.

Return on Total Capital for LCTX is now -33.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.58. Additionally, LCTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] managed to generate an average of -$212,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Earnings analysis for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LCTX.

Insider trade positions for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]

There are presently around $102 million, or 36.80% of LCTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LCTX stocks are: BROADWOOD CAPITAL INC with ownership of 34,005,379, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,207,734 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.55 million in LCTX stocks shares; and DEFENDER CAPITAL, LLC., currently with $8.81 million in LCTX stock with ownership of nearly -6.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [AMEX:LCTX] by around 3,214,568 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 1,739,750 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 50,100,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,055,094 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LCTX stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 535,066 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 759,648 shares during the same period.