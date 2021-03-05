Kubient Inc. [KBNT] is 18.28% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kubient Inc. [NASDAQ: KBNT] loss -16.24% on the last trading session, reaching $6.60 price per share at the time. The company report on March 3, 2021 that TronTV Selects Kubient as Premiere Transparent Programmatic Partner for Ad Fraud Prevention Through KAI.

Marking Kubient’s First Programmatic OTT Desktop Partnership.

Kubient (NasdaqCM: KBNT, KBNTW), the cloud advertising marketplace that enables advertisers and publishers to reach, monetize and connect their audiences efficiently and effectively, announced its partnership with TronTV, the free AVOD streaming service reaching 85 million monthly viewers, as the platform’s first premiere programmatic partner to detect ad fraud. The partnership will mark Kubient’s first play in the desktop app space.

Kubient Inc. represents 5.68 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $89.10 million with the latest information. KBNT stock price has been found in the range of $5.85 to $7.7733.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, KBNT reached a trading volume of 1857143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KBNT shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KBNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kubient Inc. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

Kubient Inc. [KBNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.88. With this latest performance, KBNT shares gained by 15.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.42% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.90 for Kubient Inc. [KBNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.79, while it was recorded at 7.36 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kubient Inc. [KBNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1866.63 and a Gross Margin at -736.58. Kubient Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2326.61.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Kubient Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

There are presently around $5 million, or 6.10% of KBNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KBNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 353,060, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 20.60% of the total institutional ownership; EAM INVESTORS, LLC, holding 122,168 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.81 million in KBNT stocks shares; and CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $0.38 million in KBNT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kubient Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Kubient Inc. [NASDAQ:KBNT] by around 695,943 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 57,262 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 33,997 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 719,208 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KBNT stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 694,003 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 48,384 shares during the same period.