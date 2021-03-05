Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] fell -17.11% so far this year. What now?

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [NYSE: HYLN] plunged by -$1.36 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $14.97 during the day while it closed the day at $13.66. The company report on February 24, 2021 that Hyliion Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), parent company of Hyliion Inc. and a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicles, reported its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Key Business Highlights.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock has also loss -10.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HYLN stock has declined by -28.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -72.11% and lost -17.11% year-on date.

The market cap for HYLN stock reached $2.35 billion, with 169.32 million shares outstanding and 89.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.28M shares, HYLN reached a trading volume of 8265410 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYLN shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYLN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on HYLN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyliion Holdings Corp. is set at 1.73 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

HYLN stock trade performance evaluation

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.89. With this latest performance, HYLN shares dropped by -20.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.83 for Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.98, while it was recorded at 15.33 for the last single week of trading, and 23.26 for the last 200 days.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $347 million, or 27.50% of HYLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYLN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,601,426, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 2,173,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.69 million in HYLN stocks shares; and HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB, currently with $28.37 million in HYLN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

90 institutional holders increased their position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. [NYSE:HYLN] by around 22,935,845 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 5,173,223 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,690,257 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,418,811 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYLN stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,568,642 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 593,240 shares during the same period.