Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] is 26.90% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE: HLX] gained 5.34% or 0.27 points to close at $5.33 with a heavy trading volume of 3666282 shares. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced that it will be participating in the following upcoming virtual events:.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Energy Summit on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $5.15, the shares rose to $5.35 and dropped to $5.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HLX points out that the company has recorded 47.65% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -438.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, HLX reached to a volume of 3666282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLX shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stock. On March 13, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for HLX shares from 10.75 to 6.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLX in the course of the last twelve months was 10.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for HLX stock

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.67. With this latest performance, HLX shares gained by 26.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.26 for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.62, while it was recorded at 5.11 for the last single week of trading, and 3.78 for the last 200 days.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.63 and a Gross Margin at +10.96. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.68.

Return on Total Capital for HLX is now 0.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.85. Additionally, HLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] managed to generate an average of $12,783 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]

There are presently around $723 million, or 93.10% of HLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,787,400, which is approximately 11.531% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,848,409 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73.81 million in HLX stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $47.46 million in HLX stock with ownership of nearly -6.539% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE:HLX] by around 16,224,311 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 10,952,710 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 108,552,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,729,871 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLX stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,927,288 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 4,601,875 shares during the same period.