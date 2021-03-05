For Starbucks Corporation [SBUX], Analyst sees a rise to $120. What next?

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.25% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.37%. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Starbucks to Webcast 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Annual Meeting) on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The meeting, which will be held in a virtual format, can be accessed on the company’s website at http://investor.starbucks.com. The meeting is expected to last two hours.

As described in the company’s proxy materials, you are eligible to vote at the Annual Meeting if you were a shareholder as of the close of business on January 8, 2021, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by your bank, broker, or nominee. To vote at the virtual meeting, you must enter the control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or notice you previously received.

Over the last 12 months, SBUX stock rose by 31.66%. The one-year Starbucks Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.24. The average equity rating for SBUX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $118.28 billion, with 1.18 billion shares outstanding and 1.18 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.08M shares, SBUX stock reached a trading volume of 7081413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $109.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gordon Haskett raised their target price from $100 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $102 to $108, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on SBUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 2.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.10.

SBUX Stock Performance Analysis:

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.37. With this latest performance, SBUX shares gained by 3.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.21 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.76, while it was recorded at 106.64 for the last single week of trading, and 89.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Starbucks Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.45 and a Gross Margin at +13.59. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.95.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 13.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.48. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 144.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 86.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] managed to generate an average of $2,660 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

SBUX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Starbucks Corporation posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 50.81%.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $86,015 million, or 71.00% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88,927,716, which is approximately -0.984% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 79,208,079 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.31 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.99 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly -5.442% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,226 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 50,696,063 shares. Additionally, 848 investors decreased positions by around 31,355,852 shares, while 201 investors held positions by with 737,996,306 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 820,048,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 301 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,805,466 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 5,506,287 shares during the same period.