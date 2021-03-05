For Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR], Analyst sees a drop to $38. What next?

Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: LAZR] loss -7.02% or -1.77 points to close at $23.46 with a heavy trading volume of 7499119 shares. The company report on March 4, 2021 that Luminar to Provide Business Update and Q4/Full Year 2020 Financials on March 18, 2021.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LAZR), the global leader in automotive lidar hardware and software technology, announced that it will provide a comprehensive business update and report of financials for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, following the close of market on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Founder & CEO Austin Russell and CFO Tom Fennimore will host a video webcast to include the following agenda:.

Execution: Iris for Series Production.

It opened the trading session at $25.06, the shares rose to $25.74 and dropped to $22.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LAZR points out that the company has recorded 104.00% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -148.25% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.28M shares, LAZR reached to a volume of 7499119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAZR shares is $36.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Luminar Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, R. F. Lafferty raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Luminar Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on LAZR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luminar Technologies Inc. is set at 3.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 455.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for LAZR in the course of the last twelve months was 78853.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for LAZR stock

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.66. With this latest performance, LAZR shares dropped by -28.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 104.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 121.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.61 for Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.41, while it was recorded at 26.52 for the last single week of trading, and 17.55 for the last 200 days.

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Luminar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]

There are presently around $357 million, or 7.50% of LAZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAZR stocks are: CANVAS GP 1, L.L.C. with ownership of 6,907,353, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; IDG CHINA VENTURE CAPITAL FUND IV ASSOCIATES L.P., holding 1,499,225 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.17 million in LAZR stocks shares; and ZEAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $20.46 million in LAZR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

120 institutional holders increased their position in Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:LAZR] by around 13,778,803 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 23,590,958 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 22,142,279 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,227,482 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAZR stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,573,636 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 22,077,988 shares during the same period.